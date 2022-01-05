The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has signed a usufruct agreement with Bisham Real Estate Company to establish an integrated labour township in Sur Industrial City at a cost of around RO 16 million.

The project, which will be developed on an area of 180,000 sqm, will be divided into three categories, each with its distinctive standards and specifications. In addition to a variety of accommodation options, the project will also include other services such as gyms and a shopping centre. Phase one of the project is expected to be completed within 36 months, and will accommodate 5,600 workers. Moreover, the project will provide 300 direct job opportunities.

The new private-led initiative comes against the backdrop of a number of vital infrastructure projects being pursued in Sur Industrial City at a total cost of around RO 12 million. These are due to completion in the early part of the second half of this year.

The package of improvements, which will enhance the industrial city’s appeal to investors, include the construction of 17 km of water networks, 14 km of sewage networks, 10.6 km of road networks, 6.8 km of water drainage channels, two wastewater storage tanks with a total capacity of 1230 m3, and water tanks.

Additionally, Madayn has floated a tender for pre-qualification of consulting companies for the upgrading of the masterplan of the industrial city. As part of the contract, the selected consultant will identify suitable locations for heavy industries, service paths, and locations for infrastructure facilities, in addition to conducting hydrological studies for wadi channels, drainage and protection schemes, and creating additional leasable areas.