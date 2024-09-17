Muscat – Invest OMAN, the government’s investment promotion body operating under the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, has unveiled ten promising investment opportunities in the manufacturing sector worth over RO166mn.

The move is part of the efforts to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and provide investors with ready-made, feasibility-backed opportunities in high-growth sectors aligned with global investment trends. These sectors are renewable energy, technology, artificial intelligence, tourism, circular economy and food security.

The latest set of projects includes ventures in industrial technologies, building materials and advanced manufacturing.

Oman offers a range of investment incentives, including tax breaks and discounts on essential services, aimed at making the country a favourable destination for investors.

These incentives are designed not only to ease operational costs but also to develop local industries, enhance Oman’s contribution to global value chains, and support job creation, particularly benefiting SMEs.

To further ease access for global investors, Invest OMAN has developed a user-friendly digital platform that allows investors to explore all available opportunities. The platform includes an investment map, detailed feasibility studies, and application tools, making it simpler for investors to engage directly with Invest OMAN and streamline their investment journey.

“Oman offers a wealth of resources that make it an attractive destination for foreign capital and high-value projects that can stimulate the national economy and contribute to local employment,” said Eng Alaa bint Said al Jardani, Director of Investment Opportunity Development at MoCIIP.

“We are committed to framing investment opportunities across all regions of Oman and in promising sectors within an integrated geographical framework,” Jardani added.

Investors can explore these opportunities through Invest OMAN digital platform, which provides all the necessary services to start their projects, supported by a guided journey that offers personalised assistance at each stage – from identifying opportunities to securing the necessary incentives and support.

Since its establishment in 2023, Invest OMAN has been central to attracting international capital by facilitating access to high-potential sectors aligned with Oman Vision 2040.