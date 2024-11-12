SALALAH: A business delegation from the Indian state of Goa recently visited Salalah to explore potential business collaborations and investment opportunities across various sectors.

The delegation included Ryan Vaz, Founder Director of Infinyt3D Pvt Ltd; Kishor Sarsolkar, Founder of Mukta EyeCare; Hena Pandey, CSR and Sustainability Consultant; and Rahul Jain, Financial Consultant.

During their visit, the team met with members of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) at its Salalah chapter, where they discussed avenues for collaboration with local business leaders. The meeting was chaired by Naif Hamid Amer Fadhil, Chairman of the OCCI for Dhofar Governorate.

Kishor Sarsolkar expressed interest in establishing an eyewear manufacturing facility in Salalah, leveraging the city's strategic location and proximity to key markets in the Middle East and Africa.

"Salalah is an attractive place for business due to its transport infrastructure, the distinctiveness of our product, and our nearly 50 years of experience in the eyewear industry," Sarsolkar remarked.

Ryan Vaz of Infinyt3D Pvt Ltd shared his expertise in business collaboration, skill development, and training. He expressed interest in fostering educational partnerships between Goa and Oman, particularly in STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).

"Our goal is to empower young minds through creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving, thereby driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth in the education sector," he said.

Rahul Jain, a financial consultant, was particularly impressed by Oman’s rapid development and explored the possibility of establishing a financial consultancy firm in either Muscat or Salalah.

CSR and Sustainability Consultant Hena Pandey highlighted the potential for supporting entrepreneurship in Oman.

In discussions with local stakeholders, she emphasized the importance of a robust incubation ecosystem to help startups thrive. "A well-guided incubation process can drive startup success and employment creation. Oman offers significant opportunities in this area," Pandey noted.

Commenting on the visit, Rakesh Jha, a member of the OCCI Foreign Investment Committee, said, "This delegation from Goa exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and mutual growth. Salalah’s unique location and infrastructure make it an ideal destination for Indian businesses looking to expand into the Middle East and Africa. We are optimistic that this exchange will pave the way for impactful partnerships that benefit both countries."

The delegation also held meetings with business leaders in Muscat and engaged in discussions with officials at the Indian Embassy, Muscat, to strengthen Indo-Omani business ties.

