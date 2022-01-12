Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has launched the Request for Qualification (RFQ) for its priority concessions procurement project in cooperation with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP), reported SPA.

Under this project, eight multi-purpose terminal concessions will be developed across the kingdom's various commercial and industrial ports.

These concessions are intended to provide several services related to the handling of general cargo, RoRo, bulk, containers and livestock.

According to Mawani, the Priority Concessions are expected to be procured under a long-term public private partnership agreement using the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

The concessions aim to increase the level of services provided to target groups such as the private sector, importers and exporters and to contribute to achieving Vision 2030 goals of the Kingdom becoming an international logistical hub.

Submission of statement of qualification (SOQ) is open to all interested local and international investors and it will be evaluated based on technical, financial and other general evaluation criteria. The deadline for submitting the SOQs has been set at February 9.