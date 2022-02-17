The Saudi and Qatari units will be led by Saad Bleik, the company’s business development manager, who will report to its co-founder and CEO Ihab El Yaman.

Memob+, which already has clients in the Kingdom and Qatar, said the move was a response to increasing demand in the two markets and would allow it to provide greater support to existing and future customers.

The data company has also seen significant growth outside the Gulf region in recent years. It has operations in Munich and is opening a regional headquarters in Madrid and a satellite office in Valencia.

“These office openings couldn’t have come at a better time,” Bleik said. “Not only is the transformation of marketing picking up pace in the region, with brands using data in more sophisticated ways, but the environment in which they operate is evolving too.

“MEmob’s expertise and technology is needed more than ever to navigate this complex, yet exciting, landscape and fulfill brands’ ambitions. Organizations with operations in the Kingdom or those processing data of Saudi residents will have one year to comply with the new requirements (of the Personal Data Protection Law, which takes effect next month),” he added.