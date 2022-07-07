Oman’s Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has announced that a deal has been reached with United Energy Company for the establishment of a glass manufacturing plant on a 20,000 sq m area at Sur Industrial City.

The project, which is being set up at an investment of RO800,000 ($2.1 milion), is aimed at adding value to the industrial city while also generating job opportunities for the nationals, said a statement from Madayn.

Sur Industrial City, which is affiliated to Madayn, has signed a similar contract with Al Muasira United Trading and Contracting Company to build a perfume manufacturing plant on a 20,000 sqm area at a total investment of RO1.5 million ($3.8 million).

This project will be implemented and operated adopting French methods and expertise, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).