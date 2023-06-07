Andalusia Courtyard, a Dubai-based real estate developer, has sealed a partnership agreement with Serdur Global, leading Turkish manufacturer of decor and luxurious furniture, to help expand its base in the region.

This strategic deal will help Serdur Global make its entry into the Middle East in a big way, mainly the UAE and Saudi markets.

As a first step in this direction, the Turkish group will open its office in Dubai as well as set up a new factory in Saudi Arabia at an investment of $10 million.

On the key partnership, Andalsuia Courtyard CEO and Founder Saleh Tabbakh said: "We are proud of this partnership, as it will add new dimensions for our clients, and comes after we launched our real estate development services."

"We will proceed to contacting the investors and landlords to offer them our services," he stated.

"All these indicators within the real estate market in Dubai stimulate companies to develop their business and conclude partnerships that help seize the attractive opportunities, which have been constantly present in the market in recent years," he added.

Lauding the strategic partnership with Andalusia Courtyard, Founder and CEO Serkan Durdua said: "This will help cement our base in the region withe the new Dubai office and the Saudi plant."

Tabbakh pointed out that Andalusia Courtyard aims to make its real estate services and products integrated, and harnesses all its experiences in real estate sector to offer projects that meet all the needs of its clients.

"This partnership is deemed a huge step in the context of our plan to be a provider of fully integrated real estate services, to offer the investors and landlords comprehensive property services," noted Tabbakh.

Andalusia Courtyard, he stated, offers the services of projects’ feasibility studies, funding, development, implementation, and managements.

"Our key achievements include the Andalusia Mall in Barari neighbourhood and Maya Townhouse project," he stated, adding that it will soon be launching a number of projects.

