UAE - Leading industrial machinery manufacturing group thyssenkrupp Industries India (tkII) said it has secured a major contract from UAE-based Pure Cement for a clinker project in Fujairah.

As per the deal, tkII will provide a comprehensive range of services, including the design, engineering, and supply of state-of-the-art equipment for raw material grinding and pyro processing, for the project.

The clinker project, to be located at Al Tawyeen region of Fujairah, will be handled by thyssenkrupp Industries India's key division - Polysius Cement.

Headquartered at Pune in the Indian state of Maharashtra, tkII is a renowned player in the fields of sugar and cement plants as well as machinery and boilers and power plants as well as as an EPC contractor for turnkey plant projects.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chairman, CEO, and senior management team of Pure Cement. Representing thyssenkrupp Polysius Germany was Frank Ruoss, Executive Board member of thyssenkrupp Polysius, accompanied by the senior leadership team of tk Polysius India and tk Polysius UAE.

According to tkII, the scope of work also involves the supply of the rugged and field-proven Polycom in finish mode for raw grinding and the incorporation of the latest generation modified Polytrack cooler for the Pyro section.

This investment marks Pure Cement's inaugural foray into the cement industry, underlining their ambitious plans for future, it added.

