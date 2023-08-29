Riyadh: With the collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the support of the General Authority of Military Industry (GAMI), the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is thrilled to announce its recent endeavours in strengthening the Saudi defence industries by inaugurating a new production line dedicated to software-defined multi-band radio systems (SDR's).



This production line, in collaboration with L3Harris Technologies and the SAMIL3Harris Joint Venture is set up at SAMI-AEC, a national leader for decades in the field of electronic manufacturing capabilities, who will produce these industry-leading radio systems locally in Riyadh.



Eng. Walid A. Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI, spoke proudly of this partnership, emphasizing not only its role in bolstering ties with global defence industry pioneer L3Harris but also showcasing the company's commitment to both entities to significantly advance local capacity in this key focus area.

He further noted, "This venture is instrumental in our pursuit of the Saudi 2030 Vision's directive to localize 50% of the Kingdom's defence spending, which will also contribute to boosting the local content and our continues partnership with Royal Saudi Land Forces. SAMI is determined to provide cutting-edge technology while growing and developing local talents and capabilities."



Eng. Ziad Al-Musallam, CEO of SAMI-AEC, reiterated the company's unwavering dedication to bolstering the Saudi defence manufacturing landscape via strategic alliances, with plans to broaden these collaborations. This approach aligns seamlessly with our vision to indigenize technologies tailored to the defence sector.