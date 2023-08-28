Saudi Plastic Products Company (Sappco) has announced that it has secured a major contract to supply high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes for a SR1.6 billion ($426 million) sea water cooling project in the kingdom's Jazan region.

A major plastic pipe producer in Saudi Arabia, Sappco said this comes following the deal signed earlier with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for supply of its innovative large diameter technology HDPE pipes, to the site of a significant sea water cooling project.

The contract, awarded by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY), is a considerable step forward in the development of the Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries (JCPDI), it stated.

"Sappco Group is honoured to be a part of this mega project and is proud to be working with valued partners to ensure project success and as part of its contribution to Kingdom’s vision 2023," said a company spokesman.

"Our HDPE pipes will certainly play a critical role in this project, forming a part of the initial phase of the seawater cooling system," he noted.

"This project will be an additional testament to Sappco Group's expertise and its over 50 years of history knowhow in the design, manufacturing, and supply of major infrastructure plastic pipes," he added.

