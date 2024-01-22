A Saudi business delegation, led by Riyadh Chamber and representing over 70 Saudi companies, has explored the investment landscape and diverse investment prospects during their visit to Samail Industrial City.

Eng Musallam bin Mohammed Al Shehri, Head of Operations Sector at Oman’s Industrial Estates (Madayn), gave a brief on Madayn’s vision which focuses on advancing the sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence.

Additionally, Al Shehri outlined Madayn’s mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes.

Feasibility studies

Eng Yasser bin Ibrahim Al Ajmi, Acting Director General of Samail Industrial City, said that several key investment opportunities in the industrial city had undergone preliminary feasibility studies. These opportunities span various industries, including dairy and juice production, date products manufacturing and packaging, breakfast cereal production, dolomite processing, water leakage prevention solutions, copper bars and sheets manufacturing, gypsum production, electrical conductors manufacturing, glossy ceramics production, HVAC equipment manufacturing, electrical switch manufacturing, marble product manufacturing, and prefabricated building production.

Ibri Industrial City

Salah bin Nasser Al Alawi, Director General of Ibri Industrial City, provided a brief overview of the investment climate in Ibri Industrial City, emphasising its key role as an ideal hub for the industrial sector in Al Dhahirah Governorate.

“The governorate boasts substantial capabilities across various economic activities, particularly in industries associated with marble and chrome. The presence of an industrial city equipped with essential services would significantly support the development of such activities, providing an optimal setting for the private sector to engage seamlessly in diverse industrial, commercial and service activities,” Al Hashmi pointed out, adding: “The total area of Ibri Industrial City spans 10 million sqm, strategically located about 130 km away from the border between the Sultanate and Saudi Arabia.”

The Saudi delegation concluded the visit with a tour of Samail Industrial City, including a visit to Talent Electric Services, a company specialising in the design and manufacturing of customised quality low voltage switchgear and control panel boards of various capacity to suit Oil and Gas, water and electricity, infrastructure, building and public utility projects

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).