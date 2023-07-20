The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has set up the Sawani Company, to enable the growth of the Saudi camel farming industry and actively contribute to its sustainable development.

The company aims to be a leading producer of camel dairy products, supporting Saudi Arabia’s wider Food and Agriculture sector and helping to diversify the Saudi economy, in line with Vision 2030.

It will work in partnership with the private sector to boost the production capacity of the camel dairy industry and seek to elevate the standards of the domestic production ecosystem by modernising operations, improving the localisation of knowledge and investing in the sector’s latest technologies.

Diversifying the economy

PIF has invested strategically in the Food and Agriculture sector to help diversify the Saudi economy and support its unique produce industries.

Among these investments are its creation of the Saudi Coffee Company, which promotes Saudi Khulani coffee beans and the Halal Products Development Company, which invests in the halal products sector. Since 2017, PIF has established 84 companies in 13 strategic sectors.

Sawani will place sustainability at the centre of all stages of production, distribution, and marketing, and raise awareness of the health benefits of camel dairy products among consumers. It will also showcase the unique history and cultural heritage of camel husbandry within Saudi Arabia.

Camel milk

Camel milk is commonly known for its nutritional benefits, including high amounts of minerals and vitamins such as A, B, E and C. It is also rich in calcium, protein and anti-oxidants. Camel milk is also considered low in cholesterol and is easy to digest.

Majed Al-Assaf, Head of Consumer Goods and Retail in the Mena Investments Division at PIF, said: “Saudi Arabia has extensive experience and knowledge of the camel dairy industry and enormous potential to expand its operational capabilities and wider ecosystem.

“These factors are a competitive advantage across the entire supply chain, which, alongside investment, will enable significant growth of the industry, and eventually lead to the export of camel dairy products, which have many nutritional benefits, to regional and global markets.”

The establishment of Sawani will support the growth of the Food and Agriculture sector as well as contributing to sustainable economic and social development, in line with Vision 2030.

A key part of the company’s strategy is to increase awareness and knowledge of the industry in order to preserve it, as well as driving sustainable growth through the introduction of the best scientific practices in modern manufacturing technologies at the local level.

