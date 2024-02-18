Samail Industrial City, which falls under the umbrella of Oman's Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has witnessed substantial progress in its performance indicators throughout 2023.

The year saw the successful attraction and localisation of 24 new projects, bringing the total to 157 projects in Samail Industrial City and a total investment surpassing RO 155 million ( ), said the statement from Madayn.

The projects in the industrial city are spread over an area exceeding 2.2 million sqm, out of the total area of the industrial city, which exceeds 11 million sqm, it added.

Engineer Yasser bin Ibrahim Al Ajmi, Director General of Samail Industrial City, highlighted Madayn’s ongoing efforts in implementing key projects within the industrial hub.

Notable among these is the water connection project with Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company.

Al Ajmi also emphasised the array of investment opportunities in the industrial city, including the management and operation of the medical fitness examination centre, aimed at delivering top-tier healthcare services to the workforce in Samail Industrial City and the surrounding population.

The prime location of the centre facilitates easy access, thanks to its proximity to the entrance gate and the highway. The centre covers an area of 1100.71 sq m and comprises various facilities, including laboratories, clinics, X-ray facilities, offices, among other facilities, he stated.

Al Ajmi also informed of an investment opportunity to develop, operate and manage a residential city for the workforce on a 100,000 sqm area within Samail Industrial City.

Additionally, Al Ajmi highlighted that Madayn has divided the industrial city into several sectors. Notably, the food sector currently boasts an occupancy rate exceeding 17%, while the logistics sector surpasses 34%.

According to him, the construction materials sector has witnessed an occupancy rate of over 26%, while the steel and wood sector shows remarkable demand with an occupancy rate exceeding 60%.

"The plastic and paper sector registers a high occupancy rate of over 85%, the marble sector stands at over 78%, and the space dedicated to the SMEs currently sees an occupancy rate exceeding 34%," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).