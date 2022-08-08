Oman’s Mahas Industrial City has signed a contract with Hassan Al Qaishi Trading Establishment to set up a 6,000 sq m factory for packaging livestock and poultry feed in the wilayat of Khasab in the Musandam governorate.

Mahas, part of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), will have three main lines for production and packaging of the products.

The project will adopt cutting-edge technology and machinery in the production and packaging processes.

