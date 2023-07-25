Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad Group), the integrated trade, logistics and industrial hub of Abu Dhabi, and Al Jazeera Steel Products Company jointly broke ground on the region’s first rolling mill with rail production capability in the UAE capital.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kezad officials said the groundbreaking of the AED250 million ($68 million) rolling mill marks the beginning of a new era of industrial development in the region.

The state-of-the-art, innovative and cutting-edge 450,000 tons per annum medium section mill from POMINI LRM (main technology supplier) will answer the growing customer demand for its products.

As the region embarks on plans to build a GCC rail network to connect UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, there will be an increasing need for railway steel parts, which the mill will cater to, it stated.

Apart from rails, the development of this manufacturing plant in Kezad will also cater to the growing requirements of its other products efficiently through Kezad and Abu Dhabi’s well-established infrastructure and connectivity.

Kezad Group CEO Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed said: "The steel industry forms the base of industrial development everywhere. Augmenting our ongoing efforts to provide an integrated ecosystems for various sectors, the addition of Al Jazeera’s rolling mill to our portfolio goes a long way in enhancing the quality and product line emanating from Abu Dhabi, as Kezad continues to strengthen the industrial production capacity in line with the vision of the leadership."

"Al Jazeera’s products will further enhance the self-reliance on quality products for the upcoming projects in the country and the region and give a significant boost to the well establish infrastructure and connectivity that Abu Dhabi has to offer," noted Al Ahmed.

Kezad Group, he stated, already has an impressive roster of steel clients, and the addition of Al Jazeera Steel to the portfolio adds to the healthy ecosystem for the industry.

"The establishment of the mill on a 210,000 sq m area in Kezad aims to spearhead technological advancements, enhance steel manufacturing capabilities, and add to the growing demand for high-quality steel products," he added.

Sheikha Amal Suhail Salim Bahwan, Chairperson Al Jazeera Steel Products Company, said: "By providing quality steel products that adhere to the highest standards of international excellence, we have developed a solid base of clients all around the world. Operating within Kezad, we will give our company a strategic base in the UAE."

"Upon commissioning of the mill, we will be able to easily supply rail products along with other MSM products to the upcoming infrastructure, construction and oil and gas projects to the GCC markets, in conjunction with our global customers," stated Sheikha Amal.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).