GN Rope Fittings, a leading manufacturer of ROV, mooring, heavy lifting and rigging connections to the global oil and gas and offshore wind industries, is increasing its manufacturing capacity by almost 40%.

As it enters its 101st year in 2024 the company has produced an industry-changing trunnion shackle. The trunnion shackle, which at 12 tonnes weighs around the same as two elephants, was produced for CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co Ltd (CDWE), a joint venture between CSBC Corporation, Taiwan and global solutions provider DEME Offshore.

Now under the leadership of the fourth generation of the Vossenberg family, work to increase the footprint of its factory in Nieuwkoop in the Netherlands is ongoing, with construction expected to be completed by May 2024.

Multiple challenges

The facility is expanding by 40% in order to deliver for clients’ increasing requirements as they address multiple challenges across the energy industry. Solar panels will generate power, with heat from the forge used to provide warmth throughout the building, particularly during winter months.

GN Rope Fittings Director Bart Vossenberg JR said: “We have consistently adapted to changing technologies and requirements of our customers over the last 100 years. The collaboration, insights, and enthusiasm from our partners have fuelled our growth, and we are excited to carry this momentum into the coming decades.

“The 5,000 sq m extension is an indication of the outlook across the industry. As well as providing clients around the world with the solutions they require faster than ever before, we are also looking to innovate with how the facility is powered.”

History of innovation

Bart said: “The company has a proud history of innovation, something we were delighted to display with this latest shackle for CDWE. Our team managed to take the project from design to completion in just 16 weeks, which is testament to both the quality and speed of our people.

“The innovative design eliminates the more complex elements of lifting and configuration, as well as reducing cost and increasing safety of those working nearby. We believe this is the first shackle of its type in the world and look forward to assisting organisations with constructing the wind farms across the world.

“The manufacture of this shackle was a special way to bring our 100th anniversary year to a close, and is a fine example of the vision, creativity and skills the company has shown since it was founded in 1923 – something we are looking to build upon in 2024 and beyond.”

The development of the new shackle and extended facilities follows the announcement last year that GN Rope Fittings had constructed a bespoke wide-body shackle, which boasted the world’s heaviest load-bearing capacity at 3,000 tonnes (WLL3000T) – equivalent to lifting 13 Statues of Liberty

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).