Dubai International Boat Show has wrapped up following a hugely successful week of high-value boat sales, important discussions addressing industry developments, groundbreaking agreements and partnerships set to shape the future of the yachting world.

The exhibition, which concluded on Sunday, is recognised as one of the most influential boat shows in the world and has accelerated the international yachting industry during its five-day run, proving why Dubai has fast become one of the most sought-after marine leisure tourism hubs.

Evidencing the Dubai International Boat Show as a platform to connect major boat builders with HNWI and UHNWI, significant sales were made by Athaus Yachts, who sold their Lamborghini 63 built by Tecnomar Yachts.

SanLorenzo, which also sold three yachts at the exhibition, highlighted the show as a platform to reach new potential buyers and long-standing clients for impactful sales. Additionally, Gulf Craft Group has sold multiple of its iconic vessels during the show, from its award-winning Majesty Yachts, renowned Nomad Yacht, and sleek Silvercraft and SilverCAT brands.

MTM Group, which is participating in the show for the 18th time, sold over ten jet skis.

Sustainability continued to be in focus for the Dubai International Boat Show, with exhibitor Sunreef presenting two fully electric yachts – electric sail and electric power. Demonstrating its commitment to providing excellence with safety for the environment, the yachts follow an energy-efficient concept with sustainable air energy-saving air conditioning and elements of the yacht made from plant-based composites.

Azimut’s ‘green path’ already includes the first fuel cell tested on board, the first hybrid yacht and a fleet of Low Emission Yachts, as well as the alliance with Eni Live (Eni Sustainable Mobility) for the decarbonisation of yachting to supply HVOlution.

The decision to host the 31st edition of the Dubai International Boat Show at Dubai Harbour, in February 2025, was agreed on site with Trixie LohMirmand, EVP – Dubai World Trade Centre, and Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer at Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour.

Members-only boat club, The Captain’s Club, announced its plans to expand from Dubai into Kuwait, evidencing the development of the regional maritime sector and the impact the Dubai International Boat Show has on professionals in the marine industry.

Marine Services One, a leading UAE provider of yacht repairs, refits, and marine equipment distribution for leisure yachting, announced the addition of three new partners to its portfolio during the annual event: Italvipla, Osmosea, and Tikal Marine Systems. The announcement expands the company’s capabilities to deliver for its clients and offer more comprehensive solutions, superior quality and value for money.