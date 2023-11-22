RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) revealed that the commercial records for the activity of the drying, packing dates and manufacturing the product in Madinah region have witnessed a growth by 31% by the end of the Q3 of 2023.



MoC stated that the commercial records amounted to 145 records by the end of Q3 of 2023, compared with 110 commercial records during the same period of 2022.



In order to enhance the dates industry in Madinah region, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced in July 2023 the establishment of Al Madinah Heritage Company (MHC), aimed at enhancing the production of Ajwa dates in Madinah region.



The targets of MHC will contribute in developing the food and agriculture sector in Saudi Arabia, increasing the volume of local content for dates sector, raising its contribution in the GDP, and diversifying sources of income in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

