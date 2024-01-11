ABU DHABI - Borouge Plc today announced the signing of an AED160-million agreement with NAFFCO, a UAE-based manufacturer and supplier of fire protection systems, to supply NAFFCO’s local and regional infrastructure projects with Borouge’s innovative and sustainable polyethylene (PE100) materials.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge, said, “Our partnership with NAFFCO underscores how Borouge is leveraging its advanced polyolefin technology to enhance mega projects and support the UAE's economic diversification and industrial growth.

The two-year agreement will supply NAFFCO with Borouge’s innovative polyethylene solutions to enable local and regional megaprojects. We are proud to be contributing to the nation’s economic landscape and demonstrating that locally manufactured products are synonymous with global excellence."

Renowned for their corrosion and chemical resistance, pressure pipes made from PE100 can withstand extreme industrial conditions, ranging from high levels of impact to abrasions and stress cracking. In addition, the pipes are notable for their long-term pressure resistance, making them some of the most efficient and dependable solutions in the market.

Ahmed Khalid Al Khatib, Group Managing Director of NAFFCO, said, “Partnering with Borouge allows us to enhance our offering to ever-growing markets such as the UAE. It is important to have a collaboration with a strong partner such as Borouge to cater to the needs of various infrastructure developments. NAFFCO’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, particularly in producing high-quality, ‘Made In UAE’ pipes, aligns with the mission of providing the best in fire safety. This collaboration underlines our commitment to leading the industry, driving innovation, and positioning the UAE at the forefront of fire safety

technology.”

Under the two-year agreement, Borouge will provide advanced infrastructure solutions to NAFFCO for various infrastructure projects across the region, including the Guggenheim Museum, the Riyadh city project, Mohamed bin Zayed City, the Yas Island Development Project, the Dubai Hills Project, Heart of Europe, and Etihad Water and Electricity projects.