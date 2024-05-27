Almarai Company has signed several agreements to train and qualify more Saudi youth to make them capable of entering the food and beverage labour market.

The signings took place at the annual Nationalisation Ceremony 2024 organised by Almarai under the slogan “Nationalisation as a Strategic Goal".

The ceremony witnessed the signing of several agreements with Hail University, Prince Sattam bin Abdulaziz University, Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University, Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities, Saudi Logistics Academy, Food Industries Institute, and Ikhaa Charity Association for Orphans Care.

The event was attended by Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Bader, CEO of Almarai, along with leaders and officials from all participating entities, as well as the executive management and directors of various company sectors.

Top priority

Al-Bader said that Nationalisation is one of the top priorities in Almarai's comprehensive strategic plans, especially since the company is one of the largest work environments in Saudi Arabia.

He pointed out that the total number of Saudi employees is approximately 10,000, including more than 800 female employees and over 500 employees with special needs.

Al-Bader explained that the five-year investment plan (2024–2028) recently launched by Almarai will increase investments by over SR18 billion ($4.8 billion), aiming to enhance the kingdom’s food security.

Developing human capital

He said that developing human capital is one of the key elements for the success of implementing these plans and programmes, given the passion and high capabilities of the nation's youth.

Almarai has achieved platinum and high green levels in the Nitaqat programme for nationalising private sector jobs. This success is attributed to its integrated system of initiatives and training programmes, which provided over half a million training hours in 2023, boosting employee retention to 90%.

Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Drees, Chief Human Resources Officer at Almarai, reviewed the success of Almarai’s Nationalisation programmes. He pointed out that the company works in coordination with all partners to build and develop an integrated system of qualitative training and qualification initiatives and programmes to supply various sectors and departments of the company with qualified national cadres.-

