Cooperation between GCC smelters will cement their position globally as ‘responsible aluminium producers’, Aluminium Bahrain’s (Alba) Chairman of the Board of Directors, Shaikh Daij bin Salman bin Daij Al Khalifa, has said.

“GCC-based smelters are working together under the umbrella of the Gulf Aluminium Council with focus on sustainable production, which is what we need today to meet the requirements of the present without compromising the ability of our future generations to meet their needs,” Shaikh Daij said in his welcome speech at the Annual Gulf Aluminium Council Dinner.

“I believe that the principle of common but with different responsibilities amongst us, the smelters, will be the foundation for a sustainable GCC.”

Good attendance

Hosted by Alba and organised by the Gulf Aluminium Council (GAC), the dinner was attended by top officials representing the GCC smelters as well as experts from the global aluminium industry, who were welcomed by Alba’s delegation led by Shaikh Daij and the Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali.

Since its first edition in 2014, the Gulf Aluminium Council Dinner has grown to become one of the most significant events in the global aluminium industry, as it brings industry leaders, experts, and decision makers from around the world under one roof to discuss pressing matters relating to the aluminium industry to include clean energy and decarbonisation.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).