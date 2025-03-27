Epik Foods, a UAE-headquartered F&B company that operates dozens of brands in the GCC, has acquired Abu Dhabi-based food group Sauce Capital after securing nearly $15 million in fresh funding.



The investment brings 15 additional brands to the company's portfolio, bringing the total count to 75, and strengthens its presence in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. Sauce Capital has a strong presence in Saudi Arabia.



The company had secured $15.5 million from Ruya Private Capital, a fund managed by private credit firm Ruya Partners.



Epik Foods operates various quick service dine-in restaurants, digital brands, meal kits and meal plans, hotel/gym partnerships and a catering division. It has presence in 50 locations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman.



