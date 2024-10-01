LOGIC Consulting, a leading regional management consulting firm, has joined forces with the fourth edition of Egypt Entrepreneur Awards (EEA) as its ecosystem partner, according to an emailed press release.

This collaboration highlights the shared vision of both parties to bolster entrepreneurship and build up a conducive ecosystem for business development and Egypt’s economic growth.

LOGIC Consulting will offer tailored strategic consultation to the winners of EEA’s Local Hero Award by developing a business plan that supports business growth.

The support involves strategy alignment, conducting thorough market studies to uncover dynamics and opportunities, evaluating internal operations to identify areas for improvement, determining growth trajectory of the company and setting solid business plans.

“At LOGIC Consulting, our key mission is to contribute to business sustainability and become a credible provider of transformative solutions that safeguard companies, which aligns with the goals of EEA,” Maha Maalouf, Senior Partner at LOGIC Consulting, said.

