DUBAI- As tourism in Kerala is set to bounce back from the COVID-19-induced crisis, the State offers high investment opportunities in travel and hospitality sector with the government unveiling several ambitious projects to tap its potential as an extended tourist haven, P. A. Mohamed Riyas, Tourism Minister of Kerala, said.

Addressing a press conference in Dubai, Riyas said the State is keen to partner with UAE-based investors and Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) in scripting a new story of growth and development in key sectors, especially tourism.

Major initiatives promising attractive investment opportunities include 'Exploring the Unexplored' destinations, opening up the untapped Malabar region, Caravan Tourism, safe and regulated adventure tourism, experiential tourism, workcations and active holidays, the Minister said.

While the recently launched Caravan Tourism is sure to provide a riveting experience to visitors, houseboats will continue to be one of the top holiday experiences in Kerala. Caravanning will help Kerala tourism to expand beyond established destinations, he said.

Riyas, who is leading a delegation from Kerala to Expo 2020 Dubai to showcase the state's strengths, said the new projects have opened up investment possibilities in MICE facilities, resorts and hotels, caravans and caravan parks, farmstays, adventure holidays and travel and tour operations.

The delegation included Dr. Venu V, Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) and VR Krishna Teja, Director, Tourism.

Kerala has an investor-friendly institutional mechanism to provide quick approvals and mandatory clearances for investment proposals, the Minister said.

Emphasising on the strong government-to-government relations with UAE and people-to-people social and cultural ties, Riyas said he is confident that tourism will be a key driver in this relationship with more and more Keralites travelling to UAE, and vice-versa, in the future.

