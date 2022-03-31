The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) on Wednesday announced their plans to establish three new business councils with Algeria, Azerbaijan and Russian in the near future.

The JBA recently participated in a sub-pavilion in the Investment Ministry pavilion at Dubai EXPO 2020 and held several bilateral meeting with various economic institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing a JBA statement.

JBA Director General Tareq Hijazi participated in the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2020, where he reviewed the association's economic role in attracting foreign investments to Jordan, integrating Jordanian businesspeople from various economic sectors under one umbrella, and providing a proper climate to exchange expertise.

He added that the sectors represented by the JBA make it stronger with members representing more than 10 sectors, such as industry, tourism, trade, constructions, education, transport, energy, water, agriculture, financial services and ICT, stressing that the “true partnership” between the public and private sectors is the main cause of success in investment in any country.

He also noted that the JBA has established 28 joint councils over 37 years and signed 29 memoranda of understanding and cooperation with more than 50 countries.

Meanwhile on the sidelines of AIM, the JBA participated in a Jordanian-Japanese investment symposium with the participation of both countries' ambassadors, during which the two sides reviewed the top investment opportunities available in the economic sectors of joint interest.

Hijazi highlighted the significance of establishing a Jordanian-Japanese business council between the JBA and an economic institution in Japan to enhance measures to attract investments.

