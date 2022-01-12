ROME- Italy is likely to increase corporate taxes on energy companies that have benefited from a rise in energy prices, the Italian industry minister said on Wednesday.

Europe is facing a power price surge due in part to fears over gas supplies from Russia as well as low gas storage levels, sending consumer bills skyrocketing.

Governments across Europe are looking at how to cushion the energy price rises to help families and industry.

"I think the government will go in that direction," Giancarlo Giorgetti said when asked whether Rome would raise corporate tax (IRES) on such companies as it did in 2008.

"The extra profits must somehow contribute to general taxation to allow measures to be taken to help the less well-off," Giorgetti said at a news conference called by the League party on energy prices.

Giorgetti is a member of Italy's far-right League which is a key member of Mario Draghi's coalition government.

League leader Matteo Salvini, who reiterated his support to reintroduce nuclear power, called on Italy's biggest utility Enel to do more to help out on energy bills.

"We hope Enel feels the social responsibility to realise they are making crazy margins... they should put a hand on their heart and give back part of the profits to families and companies," he said at the same news conference.

Enel was not immediately available for comment.

On Wednesday Italian daily MF cited Enel's Italy country head Nicole Lanzetta saying the group had not made any extra profits but rather had had to cope with the impact of higher gas prices.

Enel is one of the world's biggest green energy companies.

Draghi on Monday had said companies which had benefited from spiking prices should face additional taxes.

"Those who have made huge profits from this gas price increase should be asked to share these profits with the rest of society," Draghi said.

Salvini urged Draghi to prepare an extra borrowing package to soften energy bills and help companies whose business is being hit by a surge in coronavirus infections.

"I have asked Draghi to make an extraordinary effort to support businesses and help them cope with the cost of energy," Salvini said.

In remarks made earlier this week, Salvini called for a deficit-hike worth at least 30 billion euros ($34.08 billion).

Rome has already spent more than 8 billion euros overall since July to curb increases in energy bills.

Spain last October said higher power costs were unfairly benefiting energy companies and proposed a clawback on profits only to then row back on some of the measures.

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

