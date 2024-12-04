Rising global conflict, surging energy demand and the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) hve been identified as the three investment megatrends that will dominate 2025.

deVere Group says investors who align their portfolios with these forces are set to capitalise on significant opportunities amid turbulent times.

Conflict

Geopolitical tensions are escalating across multiple regions. Europe remains destabilised by ongoing conflicts, the Middle East is experiencing renewed unrest, and East Asia is navigating increased territorial disputes.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, comments: “Conflict, unfortunately, continues to be a driving force in global markets.

“According to the Institute for Economics & Peace, the global conflict index is at its highest point since World War II, with over 50 active armed conflicts globally.

“The financial ramifications of these tensions are profound.

“Defence budgets are ballooning, with the US expected to exceed $1 trillion in defence spending in 2025. Investments are flowing into advanced military technologies, missile systems, and cybersecurity, areas that are critical for national security.

“As AI-driven threats rise, companies providing digital defences will be major beneficiaries. Investors should be looking at how geopolitical risk can actually create long-term opportunities in this space.”

Surging energy demand

Energy consumption is reaching record levels, driven by economic growth, the electrification of transport, and the AI boom.

A key focus area is nuclear energy, which is undergoing a renaissance. Legacy nuclear plants are being refurbished and upgraded, presenting significant investment opportunities as new projects face regulatory delays.

Analysts predict strong earnings growth for companies in the nuclear sector, as their output becomes increasingly valuable in a constrained energy market.

Green explains: “The energy transition is at a critical juncture. Investors need to think beyond the traditional green-versus-fossil-fuel narrative. Nuclear energy, often overlooked, is now a crucial part of the energy mix. Companies with existing nuclear infrastructure are poised for substantial growth. Additionally, offshore oil and gas exploration is experiencing a revival, signalling confidence in long-term profitability.”

This resurgence in offshore exploration has led to a spike in subsea orders and infrastructure development. These projects, aimed at boosting global output, highlight the ongoing relevance of traditional energy sources even as renewables gain traction.

Artificial intelligence

AI remains a transformative force reshaping industries and fueling market optimism. The past year has seen rapid adoption of AI technologies across sectors, with companies racing to enhance efficiency and unlock new revenue streams.

“Capital expenditures in AI infrastructure are surging, with major players investing heavily in data centres and cloud capabilities.

“As AI continues to integrate into business operations, its market potential remains vast. Analysts forecast significant revenue growth, even as concerns about valuation persist,” says the deVere Group CEO.

“AI is not just a tech trend—it’s the cornerstone of future economic growth.

“The companies building the infrastructure to support AI’s expansion will drive the next phase of market gains. This is a long-term play, and investors who position themselves now will benefit immensely. While there is always talk of bubbles, the reality is that AI’s transformative potential is only beginning to unfold.”

Strategic positioning

In a landscape shaped by conflict, energy challenges, and AI-driven innovation, strategic positioning is paramount.

Green emphasises that proactive investors who align with these megatrends will outperform those who react to short-term noise.

“2025 will be a year of complexity and opportunity,” Green concludes.

“At deVere, we’re focused on helping clients stay ahead of the curve by identifying the forces that truly matter. We expect that conflict, energy, and AI are the investment megatrends that will define 2025. Now is the time to act.”-

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).