H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Member of the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs (SCFEA), chaired ADQ’s third board meeting of 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended ADQ’s continued efforts to reinforce the foundations of economic resilience and sustainable development, highlighting the company’s role in driving value creation across its diversified portfolio spanning key sectors of the economy.

The meeting included a review of ADQ’s financial performance for Q2 2025, which continues on a strong growth trajectory. The board was also updated on ADQ’s acquisition of a 35 percent stake in Limagrain Vegetable Seeds (LVS), the vegetable seed division of Limagrain. This transaction represented a strategic entry into a critical segment of the global food value chain and reinforced ADQ’s role in advancing food and agriculture capabilities.

In parallel, the research and development partnership between Silal and LVS is set to accelerate innovation in desert-adapted seeds and play a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s national food security agenda.

Updates were also shared on achievements across ADQ’s portfolio companies. In Transport & Logistics, Abu Dhabi Airports welcomed more than 15.8 million passengers in the first half of 2025, a 13.1 percent increase over the same period in 2024. This represents over four consecutive years of double-digit growth, underscoring its role as a key driver of the UAE’s economic diversification and global connectivity.

Within AD Ports Group, the CMA Terminal at Khalifa Port, which began commercial operations at the start of 2025, achieved 80 percent utilization in Q2 and 62 percent year to date. Overall, AD Ports Group recorded a 17 percent year-on-year increase in container throughput in Q2, alongside a 13 percent rise in general cargo volumes.

AD Ports Group recorded revenue of AED9.4 billion, up 17 percent year-on-year, supported by sustained growth in trade flows through Abu Dhabi and the Group’s expanding global partnerships. EBITDA grew 9 percent year-on-year to AED2.30 billion, underscoring the strength of its diversified clusters and ability to convert rising volumes into profitable growth.

In Energy & Utilities, TAQA completed a US$1.2 billion acquisition of Spain’s GS Inima, a global leader in water management and desalination. The deal strengthens TAQA’s international presence and adds about 171 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of desalination capacity to its existing 1,250 MIGD portfolio. GS Inima also brings 1.2 million cubic meters per day (264 MIGD) of drinking water capacity, 2.6 million cubic meters per day (572 MIGD) of wastewater and industrial treatment capacity, and a water management business serving 1.3 million people.

TAQA delivered revenue of AED28.4 billion, an increase of 4.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024. With EBITDA of AED10.2 billion for H1 2025, the Group continues to demonstrate the resilience of its core operations and disciplined cost management, while its expanding international footprint provides further earnings stability.

In Healthcare & Life Sciences, PureHealth’s hospital network saw continued growth in H1 2025, with outpatient visits rising 13 percent year-on-year to 4.4 million and inpatient admissions increasing 7 percent to 108 thousand. PureHealth reported revenue of AED13.6 billion, representing 9 percent growth year-on-year, highlighting its capacity to meet rising healthcare demand while consolidating its role as the region’s largest integrated healthcare provider. EBITDA rose to AED2.3 billion, reflecting an 8 percent year-on-year increase, showcasing its ability to balance rapid expansion with sustained profitability and healthy margins.

In Real Estate Investments, Modon launched Wadeem, its first residential community on Hudayriyat Island, comprising more than 1,700 plots. It also announced the complete sell-out of Muheira, a premium freehold residential development on Reem Island, on the day of its launch. Additionally, Gridora, the infrastructure platform established by ADQ, IHC, and Modon, signed its first MoU with the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) to deliver strategic infrastructure projects.

Modon achieved revenue of AED6.5 billion in the first half, more than tripling year-on-year, driven by record property sales and strong demand for new developments shaping Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape. EBITDA surged to AED2.9 billion, nearly quadrupling versus last year, illustrating both the scale and profitability of its growth trajectory.

The board also discussed ADQ’s efforts to embed a value-driven talent framework across its portfolio companies. As part of ADQ’s broader capability-development platform, this approach translates each company’s strategic ambitions into defined priorities, identifies the critical roles required to achieve them, and ensures these roles are effectively resourced and supported. By aligning talent with strategy, ADQ’s portfolio companies are well positioned to execute with excellence, accelerate growth, and create lasting value.

The board was updated on the progress of Sprint AI, ADQ’s program to accelerate data and artificial intelligence adoption across its portfolio by embedding advanced technologies that drive sustainable growth in a data-driven economy. Since its launch, the programةث has gained strong momentum, with more than 15 data and AI initiatives launched and over 50 large-scale AI use cases activated to deliver tangible business impact in 2025 and beyond. Progress has also been made in developing the common data platform and AI factory for the portfolio.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said, “Under the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADQ is advancing Abu Dhabi’s economic resilience through targeted investments that align with national priorities, including food security. The achievements of this quarter underscore our commitment to supporting the capital’s sustainable growth while fostering leadership and organizational excellence across our portfolio to deliver long-term value and shared prosperity.”

The board reaffirmed its commitment to advancing ADQ’s role as a strategic enabler of Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification and global competitiveness.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi, Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Mohamed Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, and Kaj-Erik Relander.