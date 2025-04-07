Qatar - Leading venture capital (VC) firms under the Qatar Investment Authority’s (QIA) $1bn Fund of Fund programme will discuss how this will impact the country’s startup ecosystem during a Startup Grind Qatar event scheduled for April 16 at Workinton Alfardan Centre.

Moderated by European Business Angels Network board member Marcel Dridje, the panellists include A-Typical Ventures founding & managing partner Alina Truhina; Rasmal Ventures partner Soumaya Ben Beya Dridje; Deerfield Management operating partner Dr Mussaad al-Razouki; B Capital principal Rishabh Aggarwal; and Human Capital operating partner Pradeep Desu.

According to Startup Grind Qatar, the panel discussion will explore the plans and strategies of these VCs for Qatar and the region and how startups and stakeholders in Qatar can leverage their presence in the country.

Startup Grind Qatar underscored QIA’s $1bn Fund of Fund programme, stating this “has changed Qatar’s startup ecosystem.”

The programme, Startup Grind Qatar further explained, “is designed to bolster investments in startups as Qatar looks to grow the local startup ecosystem exponentially.”

At the inaugural Web Summit Qatar held in Doha last February 2024, QIA launched the programme, which aims to “develop a vibrant start-up and venture capital ecosystem in Qatar, spurring investment, growth, and innovation.”

The QIA website stated, “The programme aims to help close the current funding gap for entrepreneurs by providing financial resources while facilitating broader ecosystem support (e.g. helping to navigate the local landscape, supporting business introductions), bringing global best practices and capabilities to Qatar.”

It further explained, “By nurturing a robust venture capital ecosystem, the fund will help boost economic diversification, target sector growth, support local talent development, and promote sustainability across Qatar.”

Aside from providing $1bn worth of funding to VC fund managers, the programme also aims to “invest indirectly through existing venture capital funds and make targeted direct co-investments, and partner with fund managers with demonstrable track records of positive returns and commitment to Qatar.”

During Web Summit Qatar 2025, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani lauded the programme on its first anniversary, saying the QIA “had fulfilled its commitment” in setting up the programme and for selecting an initial “six leading global investment entities to deploy capital internationally, regionally, and locally.”

QIA also announced at Web Summit Qatar 2025 its investments in B Capital and Deerfield. Both firms, which will be opening their regional headquarters in Doha this year, join Rasmal Ventures, Utopia Capital Management, Builders VC, and Human Capital “as the first investment firms to participate” in the programme.

Earlier, Gulf Times had reported that Utopia, backed by QIA and Qatar Development Bank (QDB), launched A-Typical Ventures during Web Summit Qatar 2025. “A-Typical Ventures will launch a venture studio, and it is actively seeking the region’s entrepreneurs looking to scale innovations and drive economic diversification across sectors, such as fintech, healthtech, e-commerce, logistics and mobility, and climatetech,” the paper further stated.

Peter Alagos