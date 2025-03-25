Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met today with Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, to review the ongoing efforts of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) in maximizing returns from state-owned assets.

The Prime Minister emphasized that this meeting is part of the government’s commitment to monitoring and enhancing the national sovereign fund’s role in optimizing state-owned assets. The Sovereign Fund’s primary goal is to promote these assets as attractive investment opportunities that will generate revenue to strengthen the national economy. He further noted that Egypt’s competitive business environment makes it a strategic investment hub in the region.

El-Khatib outlined the Sovereign Fund’s strategies and initiatives aimed at attracting joint investments in state-owned assets. He highlighted the fund’s efforts to ensure the efficient management and utilization of public sector entities and companies, aligning with Egypt’s approach to fostering a favorable investment climate. This includes expanding private sector participation in key economic sectors.

El-Khatib also discussed key progress in the implementation of the government offerings program, in line with the State Ownership Policy Document. He emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in maximizing returns on state assets and provided an update on efforts to facilitate the listing of previously announced companies.

In addition, El-Khatib highlighted the Sovereign Fund’s role in the revitalization of Khedivial Cairo and the Government Ministries District. He pointed out the potential of these historic buildings as lucrative investment opportunities for major investors, with ongoing proposals to transform them into hotels and commercial spaces, preserving their architectural heritage while boosting economic development.

