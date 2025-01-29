Muscat – Khazaen Economic City has signed an agreement with Technology Medical and Educational Supplies Company to establish a factory for production of animal vaccines with an investment exceeding RO15mn.

The project aims to boost Oman’s role in regional veterinary medicine while supporting food security.

The agreement was signed by Salem bin Sulaiman al Dhahli, CEO of Khazaen Economic City, and Dr Mamdouh Aqeed, CEO of Technology Medical and Educational Supplies Company.

Spread over 10,000sqm, the factory will have capacity to produce 2bn vaccines annually to meet local demand as well as for export. ‘The aim is to make Oman one of the leading producers of veterinary vaccines globally, while supporting biosecurity programmes for animal health in the sultanate,’ a press release said.

The project is expected to contribute significantly to the region’s food security system by ensuring the health of livestock and improving veterinary care standards.

