MUSCAT: In a significant boost to Oman's industrial sector, Oman-based Bukaka International LLC has signed an agreement with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Nizwa Industrial City.

The RO 3 million investment will focus on producing essential oil and gas equipment, strengthening local supply chains, and supporting Oman’s In-Country Value (ICV) strategy.

In an exclusive interview with Oman Observer, Endra Satya Prihandito, General Manager of Bukaka International LLC, emphasised the facility’s importance in advancing Oman’s industrial capabilities. “This agreement marks a major milestone for Bukaka in Oman. By localising production, we are reducing reliance on imports while providing high-quality engineering solutions tailored to regional needs.”

CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY AND SUSTAINABILITY

The upcoming facility will integrate advanced technologies to ensure efficiency and high production standards. “Our plant will feature automated welding systems, CNC machining, and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) technologies,” Prihandito said. “These innovations will enhance precision, improve safety, and ensure that our products meet the highest industry benchmarks.”

Sustainability is also a priority for the project. The company plans to implement energy-efficient production processes and waste reduction strategies, aligning with Oman’s goals for industrial sustainability.

Bukaka International officials at the InvestOman lounge.

STRENGTHENING OMAN’S INDUSTRIAL BASE

The Nizwa facility is a key part of Bukaka International’s regional growth strategy. Once operational, it will manufacture pressure vessels, process skids, storage tanks, and structural steel components, helping meet the growing demand for locally produced oil and gas equipment.

“This investment is not just about expansion—it’s about contributing to Oman’s industrial future,” Prihandito explained. “Localising production allows us to respond quickly to market needs while supporting the country’s economic diversification goals.”

The project also aligns with Oman’s ICV strategy by prioritising local suppliers and talent development. “We are committed to strengthening the domestic supply chain by sourcing materials locally and partnering with Omani businesses,” he added.

CREATING JOBS AND BUILDING SKILLS

Bukaka International’s new facility is expected to create job opportunities and enhance workforce skills in Oman. The company plans to implement specialised training programmes to equip local professionals with the expertise needed in the manufacturing and engineering sectors.

“We see this facility as a platform for talent development,” Prihandito said. “By providing hands-on experience and industry-specific training, we aim to build a skilled workforce that can drive innovation in Oman’s manufacturing sector.”

The company is also collaborating with Omani universities and vocational training centres to ensure a steady pipeline of skilled engineers and technicians.

FUTURE EXPANSION AND GROWTH PLANS

Looking ahead, Bukaka International is exploring additional investment opportunities in Oman and the wider GCC region. The company is considering expanding production lines and potentially entering new sectors such as renewable energy.

“Our long-term vision is to continuously expand our capabilities and contribute to Oman’s industrial excellence,” Prihandito stated. “We are open to strategic partnerships and new projects that align with our expertise and the country’s economic priorities.”

With this agreement, Bukaka International is taking a significant step toward enhancing Oman’s manufacturing capabilities and positioning itself as a key player in the region’s industrial growth.

