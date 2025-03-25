ABU DHABI - Investopia signed seven Memorandums of Understanding with national institutions and major global companies to facilitate cooperation in knowledge exchange and organising new Investopia Global editions, in the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia.

New partners include GITEX Global, Deutsche Bank AG, EFG Consulting, EuroAtlantic Consulting & Investment, Kearney, Carta, and IMH.

The new partnerships will support expansion and investment in future sectors and promote collaboration in the creative and innovative fields, thereby strengthening the UAE's position as a global hub for the new economy by the next decade, in light of the objectives of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

The MoU with EFG Consulting will facilitate cooperation in organising the third edition of 'Investopia Europe' in Italy's trade capital, Milan, thereby promoting UAE-European economic ties. It will help stimulate investments in critical sectors between the UAE and Italy, exploring recent trends in investment and financing across European markets in the new economy.

In this regard, Professor Giovanni Bozzetti, CEO of EFG Consulting, said, "Investopia has firmly established itself as a premier global investment platform, bringing together top investors, policymakers, and business leaders. The 2025 edition has confirmed it, with insightful panels and thought-provoking discussions."

The MoU between Investopia and IMH aims to expand Investopia Global to European markets by establishing a new edition, Investopia Limassol, in Cyprus. It will contribute to exploring opportunities to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Cyprus in the advanced economic sectors and promote dialogue between the UAE and Cyprus business communities, given that Cyprus is a key market for UAE companies.

George Michael, co-founder and CEO of IMH, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Investopia in organising this remarkable event in Cyprus, bringing together visionary leaders, government officials and influential businesspeople from both countries. This cooperation demonstrates our shared commitment to promoting economic growth, innovation and strategic investment in both regions."

In line with Investopia's vision to consolidate its footprint in Central Europe, the agreement with EuroAtlantic Consulting & Investment is centred around the organisation of the 'Investopia Budapest' edition. The new platform will highlight promising investment opportunities in the Hungarian markets and forge more productive partnerships between the UAE and Hungary at the government and private sector level.

Tamas Fellegi, Founder and Chairman of EuroAtlantic Consulting & Investment, stated, "This partnership with Investopia marks a significant step toward deepening the economic dialogue between the UAE and Central Eastern Europe."

The MoU signed with GITEX Global sets out a strategic framework to bolster cooperation in innovation and technology, foster a mutually beneficial relationship, and integrate cutting-edge technological solutions across new economy sectors. This aligns with efforts to solidify the UAE's position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship and economy driven by knowledge and innovation.

Global management consulting firm Kearney has joined Investopia's strategic partner network as a knowledge and innovation partner, following the signing of a new agreement between both parties.

Mauricio Zuazua, Region Chair for Middle East & Africa at Kearney, said, "The digital economy remains a key driver of economic diversification across the region. Through our strategic partnership with Investopia, we look forward to further collaborating with key leaders from both the public and private sectors to shape the future of investment in the new economy. We remain committed to supporting national visions and making a positive impact in the region by leveraging our extensive expertise in digital fields."

Saad Osseiran, Head of Private Bank for Middle East at Deutsche Bank, said the agreement signed with Investopia underscores the two sides' shared commitment to fostering investment, creating new economic opportunities and driving sustainable growth.

Through these agreements, Investopia aims to strengthen collaboration across key sectors, including advanced technologies, artificial intelligence applications, innovation, and next-generation financial services. It also supports the launch of pioneering projects in these vital fields, creating more opportunities for networking with investors and business leaders from around the world.

Moreover, it seeks to encourage entrepreneurs to develop innovative ideas and ventures, contributing to the UAE's competitiveness as a leading global hub for business and investment.



RM