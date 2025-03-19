Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and India-based Tata Chemicals Ltd’s Chief Commercial Officer Venkatadri Ranganathan explored opportunities to expand investments in Egypt, according to a statement.

The meeting discussed enhancing cooperation in technology transfer and local manufacturing, contributing to supporting industrial development in Egypt.

El-Khatib said that this aligns with the government's efforts to promote foreign direct investment (FDI) and support partnerships with international companies.

The two parties also addressed a cooperation agreement between the Egyptian government and the Indian renewable energy company PowerOcior, with investments totaling $4.2 billion.

The deal includes establishing an integrated project to produce green ammonia from green hydrogen, with the first phase expected to begin operating in the first quarter (Q1) of 2027.

