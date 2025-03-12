In a bid to enhance investment opportunities for Egyptians abroad, the New Egyptian Countryside Development Company has launched a new initiative titled “Your Farm in Egypt,” in collaboration with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Migration and Egyptians Abroad Affairs.

The initiative aims to enable expatriates to participate in the 1.5 Million Feddan Project, one of Egypt’s largest agricultural and developmental undertakings. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Egyptian Countryside Development Company, represented by Amr Abdel Wahab, Chairperson and Managing Director, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, represented by Nabil Habashi, Deputy Minister for Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates’ Affairs.

This strategic partnership is designed to facilitate the engagement of Egyptians abroad in agricultural investments, contributing to economic growth and reinforcing Egypt’s food security strategy. Abdel Wahab emphasized that “Your Farm in Egypt” aligns with the national vision of involving all segments of society in major development projects. The initiative offers a direct link between expatriates and Egypt’s mega projects, granting them a unique opportunity to invest in the agricultural sector and take part in the country’s ambitious land reclamation and cultivation efforts.

The 1.5 Million Feddan Project is a key pillar in Egypt’s plan to expand agricultural production, enhance food self-sufficiency, and boost rural development. Through this initiative, Egyptians abroad will be able to acquire agricultural lands and engage in various agricultural and developmental activities, thereby strengthening their ties with the homeland while supporting Egypt’s economic and agricultural expansion.

Abdel Wahab noted that the government is committed to easing the investment process for expatriates by providing agricultural land, technical support, and logistical assistance throughout all project stages. He also revealed that the Egyptian Countryside Development Company is preparing a series of additional initiatives to expand investment opportunities for Egyptians abroad. These upcoming initiatives, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other state entities, will further encourage diaspora participation in national development efforts.

