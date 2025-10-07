Dubai Investments, a leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), announced that it will double the float glass manufacturing capacity at its wholly owned subsidiary Emirates Float Glass (EFG) with the introduction of a second line.

The new line will increase EFG’s production capacity from 600 tonnes per day to 1,200 tonnes per day and introduce Ultra Clear low-iron glass, a first-of-its-kind capability in the MENA region that will set new standards in clarity, color accuracy, and premium quality.

This second float line is expected to be operational by late 2027 to early 2028 and will integrate advanced automation, energy-efficient systems, and next-generation process controls to ensure consistent product quality, operational reliability, and reduced energy consumption at scale. In addition, the line is designed to minimise environmental impact and optimise energy efficiency, aligning with Dubai Investments’ commitment to sustainable industrial growth.

Abdulaziz Bin Yakub Al Serkal, CEO – Industrial Platform, Dubai Investments, said, "The development of Emirates Float Glass’s second float line marks a pivotal step for the regional glass industry. By doubling production capacity and introducing Ultra Clear glass with unmatched clarity and performance, EFG strengthens the UAE’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing. This expansion reflects EFG’s commitment to technology-driven products, industrial innovation, and sustainable growth, enabling the company to diversify into premium segments and deliver greater value to partners across construction, infrastructure, and design, while supporting Dubai Investments’ long-term industrial growth strategy."

This state-of-the-art facility will position EFG to capture growing demand from varied sectors, while creating significant opportunities across regional and international markets. The advanced production capability will further cement EFG’s position as a regional leader in high-performance glass and a trusted supplier to international markets seeking premium-quality, innovative products.

The project is being executed in collaboration with HORN Glass Industries of Germany, a globally recognised technology provider and the selected supplier of the glass melting furnaces and associated systems. It will also involve a UAE-based civil works contractor and an international contract administration firm, ensuring high standards of project delivery and oversight.