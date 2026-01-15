PHOTO
Critical Metals said on Thursday it will form a joint venture with a industrial conglomerate group based in Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)
Critical Metals said on Thursday it will form a joint venture with a industrial conglomerate group based in Saudi Arabia
PHOTO
Critical Metals said on Thursday it will form a joint venture with a industrial conglomerate group based in Saudi Arabia.
(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.