UAE - CICC Capital, the private equity investment platform of China International Capital Corporation Limited, has teamed up with BlueFive Capital, a global investment platform originating out of the GCC, to collaborate on the establishment of a fund targeting Chinese companies in the new economy sector, focusing on expanding their business activities in the GCC markets.

The fund will focus on new economy investments, encompassing industries such as technology, digital transformation, green energy, advanced manufacturing, and consumer-driven sectors reshaping global markets, leveraging the GCC as a gateway for Chinese businesses to access local markets and also as a launch pad for their commercial and manufacturing initiatives to other parts of the world, within the regulatory framework applicable to CICC Capita, said a statement.

The collaboration capitalises on BlueFive’s expertise in cross-border alternative investments and its Middle East-Asia network, combined with CICC Capital’s unparalleled access to China’s private equity ecosystem and institutional capabilities.

The partners will work on a non-exclusive, good-faith basis to negotiate definitive agreements, including fund structuring, capital commitments, and investment strategy.

Shan Junbao, Chairman of the Board of Directors of CICC Capital, said: “CICC Capital is committed to fostering cross-border partnerships that drive sustainable growth. Collaborating with BlueFive Capital allows us to tap a range of geographies while extending our reach into high-potential new economy sectors. Together, we are well-positioned to identify and scale disruptive businesses that will define the future.”

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Founder and Chief Executive of BlueFive Capital, said: “This partnership with CICC Capital reflects our mission to connect visionary capital with transformative opportunities. Emerging markets are engines of the global economy, and by aligning BlueFive Capital’s GCC capabilities with CICC Capital’s track record in scaling innovation, we aim to deliver unparalleled value to investors while accelerating the growth of tomorrow’s industry leaders.”

