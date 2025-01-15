CI Capital, a financial services group, has launched a new research portal to enhance investor access to the company’s market insights and analysis, as per an emailed press release.

The platform is designed for institutional and high-net-worth investors, offering access to CI Capital’s MENA research publications, coverage lists, and forecasts for stocks listed in the region.

It also allows direct interaction with CI Capital’s analysts.

The portal provides access to reports, simplifies navigation of research materials, and enables requests for financial models of companies under coverage.

Users can also utilize search capabilities to locate specific reports and data and a dashboard customized to their preferences.

The research portal seeks to provide investors with better access to financial analysis and resources.

