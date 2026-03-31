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BlackRock is considering a Canary Wharf skyscraper that HSBC will vacate next year for its London headquarters, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The asset manager has also examined several other potential sites in recent months including the Bishops Square development next to Spitalfields Market in east London and Deutsche Bank's former offices at 75 London Wall, the report said.
BlackRock declined to comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Blackrock is looking at offices across the city that can offer at least 600,000 square feet of space, FT said.
HSBC is set to vacate the 45-storey tower in 2027.
Canary Wharf has struggled to retain tenants after the COVID-19 pandemic, but the financial district is now enjoying a rebound as more firms, including JPMorgan, push staff to return to the office.
(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)