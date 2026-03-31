BlackRock is ​considering ⁠a Canary Wharf skyscraper that HSBC ‌will vacate next year for its London ​headquarters, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing ​people familiar with ​the matter.

The asset manager has also examined several other ⁠potential sites in recent months including the Bishops Square development next to Spitalfields Market in east London and ​Deutsche ‌Bank's former offices ⁠at 75 ⁠London Wall, the report said.

BlackRock declined to ​comment. Reuters could ‌not immediately verify the ⁠report.

Blackrock is looking at offices across the city that can offer at least 600,000 square feet of space, FT said.

HSBC is set to vacate the 45-storey tower in 2027.

Canary Wharf has struggled ‌to retain tenants after the COVID-19 pandemic, ⁠but the financial district ​is now enjoying a rebound as more firms, including JPMorgan, push ​staff to ‌return to the office.

(Reporting by ⁠Anusha Shah ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)