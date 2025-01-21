Bahrain - Investcorp, a leading Bahrain-based alternative investment firm, announced it has been selected by Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP), one of Malaysia’s largest pension funds, to manage a $110 million special managed account (SMA) focused on private equity investments.

KWAP, with over $36 billion in assets under management, chose Investcorp from a competitive field of over 100 global private equity firms. The SMA will primarily target investment opportunities in Southeast Asia, with a 15-20 per cent allocation to Europe.

The mandate builds on Investcorp’s strong momentum in Asia, where the firm has raised over $2.2 billion from institutional investors in the past 18 months.

Key accomplishments during this period include the formation of a $526m joint venture with two leading sovereign wealth funds to acquire industrial real estate assets in the US, securing a cornerstone investment from the China Investment Corporation in the Investcorp Golden Horizon platform, which focuses on high-growth companies across Saudi Arabia, the GCC, and China, raising over $1.3bn for Investcorp’s US and European collateralised loan obligations (CLOs), and securing capital from both global and domestic Indian institutional investors for the Investcorp India Growth Equity Fund.

Investcorp executive chairman Mohammed Alardhi said: “Asia remains a key growth market for Investcorp. Since establishing our Singapore office in 2017, we have expanded our presence and strengthened our commitment to serving investors in the region. We are excited to continue building on this momentum in 2025 and deliver compelling investment solutions to our clients.”

Yusef Al Yusef, global head of distribution at Investcorp, added: “We are honoured to have been selected by KWAP for this important mandate. This selection underscores Investcorp’s strong track record and investment expertise. We look forward to a successful partnership with KWAP and delivering strong returns for their members.”

