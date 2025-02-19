RIYADH — Saudi Arabia is emerging as a key bridge between investors from the East and West, with strong capital inflows from Asian countries, Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih said on Tuesday.



Speaking at the Global Investments session during the Capital Markets Forum, Al-Falih emphasized the growing appetite for investment in the Kingdom, particularly from Asia.



He noted that six of the top ten G20 investors in Saudi Arabia are from Asia, with the rest from Western countries, reflecting the Kingdom’s increasing role as a global investment hub.



Al-Falih highlighted the untapped potential of Saudi Arabia’s debt markets, stating that a key priority in the coming years is to transform bank-held debts — such as mortgages and corporate loans — into tradeable securities, enhancing market liquidity.



He also underscored the significance of green investments in the Kingdom’s economic diversification strategy, reducing reliance on oil while promoting sustainability.



“Discussing business cannot be detached from the political instability affecting the world,” Al-Falih said, stressing Saudi Arabia’s pivotal role in maintaining strong international ties.



He pointed to recent visits by several world leaders as evidence of the Kingdom’s growing influence in global markets.



The minister also highlighted the presence of major global asset managers, including BlackRock, alongside companies from China and Hong Kong, signaling Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering international collaboration.



Additionally, Al-Falih pointed to substantial growth potential in the Saudi insurance sector, predicting that it could expand from its current 2 percent of GDP to 7 or 8 percent.



He identified significant opportunities beyond the dominant auto and health insurance sectors, including life, real estate, and specialized insurance products.

