Kuwait - Recent visits by the U.S. President have resulted in $4 trillion worth of investments in the U.S. over the next three years from three Arab Gulf countries: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.

These investments are expected to yield productive outcomes that could strengthen security and stability in the region. There are also strong indications that a new deal between the U.S. and Iran is imminent, which could help stabilize oil prices.

While huge sums of money are being spent, there is hope that oil prices will recover in the coming years. Many Arab Gulf states are currently facing huge deficits due to low oil prices, which are insufficient to cover even 40 percent of their state budgets and expenditures.

The visit itself serves as a strong indication of a new and emerging alliance between the USA and the Gulf States, in terms of the security and safety of all Gulf nations.

This is aimed at ensuring they work together for defense in the event of an emergency. Meanwhile, the Gulf states continue to use all available means to secure their safety while simultaneously investing in the U.S. through arms purchases and financial investments. F

rom this perspective, Kuwait is emerging as a leading global investor, as it is channeling its surplus funds into overseas investments, primarily in the U.S. and European countries.

This investment strategy is expected to extend further into Far Eastern markets, including Japan, and eventually China, amounting to $40 billion. This shift is becoming a huge development, offering potential for growth in Kuwait’s oil industry, as well as in refining and petrochemicals.

The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) should seriously consider these opportunities. The President’s visit to our region is a clear indication of the commitment to the stability of the region. However, one element that was overlooked is the future stability of oil prices, especially among the top producers. It appears the issue was intentionally left untouched, allowing the oil markets to make their own predictions and remain separate from politics.

Undoubtedly, the visit was a highly successful one, with a $4 trillion deal, marking the largest ever weapons purchase in a single state visit.

