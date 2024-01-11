DUBAI, 11th January, 2024 (WAM) -- Building on a solid 25-year legacy, Intersec 2024 will return to Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 16th-18th January, bringing together industry experts, government officials and exhibiting companies to discuss the latest developments in safety, security and fire protection.

The renowned international exhibition is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and this year will host 1,000 exhibitors from 60 countries. The show theme for 2024 is ‘Innovating security for a quarter-century’.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at the Intersec organiser, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said, “Intersec has established itself as a leading platform for innovation in the security industry over the past 25 years. The show’s value goes beyond just the exhibition floors, offering an extensive conference programme that addresses the latest trends, challenges, and advancements across various security sectors.”

Tuchten added, “We are delighted to host the largest-ever edition for the silver jubilee and can report that 25 percent of exhibitors featured are new for this year."

Intersec 2024 comprises five key pillars – Fire and Rescue, Commercial and Perimeter Security, Homeland Security and Policing, Safety and Health and Cyber Security. Each pillar is represented by corresponding UAE government bodies, highlighting the country’s commitment to these vital sectors.

The Fire and Rescue segment is supported by Dubai Civil Defence, while the Homeland Security and Policing pillar is backed by Dubai Police and the Security Industry Regulatory Authority (SIRA). Dubai Municipality has collaborated with Intersec 2024 on the Safety and Health section of the event, while the show’s Cyber Security feature is held in association with the Cyber Security Council and Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC).

Attendees can explore a series of conferences and workshops that are at the forefront of global security, safety and fire protection. The Security Leader’s Summit will feature a world-class lineup of sessions and speakers, uncovering the topics and tactics to shape a safer, more secure world. Meanwhile, the Cyber Security Conference will discuss pressing concerns such as countering cyber-enabled terrorism and policing in the virtual realm.

Covering areas such as ‘Fire Safety in High-Rise and Complex Structures’ and ‘Innovations in Fire Prevention and Detection’, the Fire and Rescue Conference is a pivotal gathering point each year for global leaders in the fire and emergency services industries.

The Safety and Health Conference explores the latest trends in workplace safety and well-being. Other conferences include the SIRA Forum which fosters collaboration in the commercial security community, and the Thought Leadership Pavilion, hosted by Access Control Security Brief.

Other event features include the Attack Zone showcasing the capabilities and effectiveness of a range of security products. Supported by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, in{: Cyber} is a dedicated area for cybersecurity vendors and technology experts, which includes a future defenders hack arena and a three-day comprehensive conference. Safety and Health exhibitors will also showcase their safety wear and equipment at the Safety Walk.

Meanwhile, the Intersec Awards 2024, to be held on 17th January, will recognise the leaders in fire, safety and security at a prestigious event at the Palazzo Versace Hotel. The Premium Club at Intersec meanwhile, offers the ultimate networking space, enabling buyers to connect with exhibitors.