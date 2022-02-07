Zain KSA, a leading telecommunications provider in Saudi Arabia, has signed an agreement with its global partner Huawei to expand and develop its cloud and digital services infrastructure.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the global future technologies event Leap 2022. Zain KSA participated in line with its strategy to support the efforts and initiatives of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), overseeing and organising the landmark event.

Being a key player in the Saudi telecom market, the cooperation with Huawei comes as part of Zain KSA’s efforts to strengthen its leadership as one of the largest 5G providers in the kingdom and invest in industry digitisation.

In this regard, Zain KSA’s CTO Eng Abdulrahman bin Hamad AlMufadda, stated: “Our journey in driving forward digital transformation in the kingdom has been enabled by pairing investments in innovative technology with pioneering digital products and services. Today, Zain KSA plays a pivotal role in empowering a digital society and in pursuing the transition towards a digital economy, supporting the strategy of MCIT towards accelerating nationwide digital transformation.

“We will continue to focus on digital infrastructure investments, backed by our partnerships with global tech leaders, including Huawei, to achieve our objectives in promoting economic growth and sustainable development, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Zain KSA continues to enhance its wireless network, the foundation of its 5G target network infrastructure and the first phase of its 5G non-standalone network.

The next step will be the transition to the 5G standalone phase, which will boost the ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC) application development and support the massive requirements of Machine Type Communications (mMTC), to enable a new range of vertical services for industry digitalisation.

Zain KSA already offers a full suite of 5G-based solutions including Zain Drones and Zain Cloud, as well as a range of other services catering to individual and business users.

Zain KSA was recognised as having the best 5G in Riyadh and the fastest in downloading and uploading files by umlaut. Zain KSA also ranks first in 5G coverage and speed in Riyadh according to the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) report.

Also, Zain KSA earned the “Ookla Speedtest” ‘Fastest Fixed Network’ Award three consecutive times. Recently, Zain KSA won the “Best 5G User Growth” award at the Telecom Review Leaders’ 2021 summit, cementing its position in building 5G networks, deepening innovative experiences, and developing 5G use cases and deploying them across the kingdom.-- TradeArabia News Service