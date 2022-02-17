ArabFinance: Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, has signed cooperation agreements with a number of companies as part of its strategy to promote digitalization in the oil and gas sector, according to an emailed press release on February 16th.

The agreements were signed with the Alexandria Petroleum Maintenance Company (Petromaint) and the Egyptian Petroleum Services Company and Valves Production (EFACO).

The partnerships with the two companies aim at boosting the operational efficiency and industrial value of projects carried out by both Petromaint and EFACO via using Huawei’s latest technologies, including internet of things (IoT), cloud, data centers, and website management systems.

The signing of the agreements came on the sidelines of EGYPS 2022, which takes place from February 14th until February 16th under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.