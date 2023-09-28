AAA Associates has appointed Valor Hospitality Partners, which operates 6,000+ keys globally, 1000+ keys in the Middle East, to operate an internationally branded 5-star hotel and residences project in Karachi, Pakistan, following a deal that took place at Future Hospitality Summit held in Abu Dhabi.

This will be Valor Hospitality Partners’ second property in Pakistan, located within an innovative, upscale mixed-use development. The well-planned mixed-use tower will be located in the AAA Octa 2, Karachi, which will also offer commercial, retail and community spaces. The hotel rooms and residences will offer stunning views of Bahria town and have direct connectivity to the M9 motorway.

“Since announcing our first property last year in Lahore, Pakistan, we are so pleased to grow our presence in Pakistan further, in the beautiful coastal city of Karachi this time”, said Julien Bergue, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Valor Hospitality Middle East.

The 5-star internationally branded property will feature 114 luxurious rooms and suites, an airy feature sky lobby, over 3,000 sqm of banqueting space to include a ballroom and spacious multi-purpose meeting rooms.

Dining options will include a unique all-day diner and a cozy bar amongst the three planned venues, supported by 24/7 private dining. Leisure and wellness options will include a fully equipped gym and fitness centre, stunning infinity pool and a spa offering holistic and indulgent treatments for women and men.

In a first of its kind, the expansive ‘Executive Club’ of over 6,400 sqm within the development, will feature a snooker club, cigar room, kids play area, women’s and men’s salon, cinema, batting pitch amongst a host of other recreational facilities.

The expansive branded and serviced residential component will offer 314 units in different configurations and options, fitted with modern day comforts and offering contemporary design.

“We are very fortunate to be trusted by the visionary and forward-thinking owners and partners of AAA Associates to manage their investment. We are confident the development will offer a great lifestyle choice to investors and guests visiting Karachi for business or pleasure, Bergue said.

Sheikh Fawad Bashir, Chairman of AAA Associates and MD Shahzad Ali Kiani said, “We are excited to partner with Valor Hospitality Partners, a globally recognised and renowned hotel operator. For a project of this calibre and investment, it was very important for us to have a trusted partner, which we found in Valor’s team.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).