A multi-billion-dollar integrated resort in the UAE named Wynn Al Marjan Island will be launched in Ras Al Khaimah by US-based Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature a premium luxury experience, including exceptional entertainment and gaming amenities. It is expected to open in early 2027, the company said in a statement.

For its first project in the MENA region, the US-listed developer and luxury resort operator, joined with local partners Marjan LLC and RAK Hospitality Holding LLC.

Rendering of Wynn Al Marjan Island - Interior view. Source: Wynn Resorts (Wynn Resorts, Limited)

Wynn Al Marjan Island will have 1,500 lavishly styled rooms, suites and villas. "Visitors can look forward to a wide array of entertainment options, a gaming area, 24 dining and lounge experiences, innovative spa and wellness experiences, a high-end shopping esplanade, a state-of-the-art events centre, a theatre hosting a unique production show, and other amenities," the statement said.

"We have spent the past year meticulously programming and concepting Wynn Al Marjan Island, carefully considering its unique location," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts.

The resort is expected to create substantial value to its economy through tourism and job creation.

Ras Al Khaimah is one of the fastest growing tourism markets in the MENA region. Al Marjan island in RAK has a big portfolio of luxury five-star hotels and residential developments along its 7.8 km of sparkling beaches and 23 km of waterfront.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)