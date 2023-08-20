Travellers’ interest in renting a more private holiday homes for short duration is increasing in the UAE, a popular tourist hub.

The short-term rental of holiday homes is now redefining the experiences of vacationers who are seeking a more intimate and immersive holiday journey. Unlike traditional hotels, they add a more personalised touch on the desired exclusive indulgence among tourists, especially European and American travelers—making them a more attractive accommodation option these days.

It is, therefore, not surprising to witness the exponential growing of the industry on the back of the surging demand in the UAE and worldwide, she says.

Several factors are driving the popularity of holiday homes particularly in the UAE. One of the biggest and most obvious demand drivers is steadily increasing tourist arrivals to the country’s shores, with many -- as per industry experts -- are looking to book an entire home or apartment.

According to available government figures, the UAE’s travel and tourism sector is expected to grow 5.1 per cent yearly during 2017-2027 to reach AED116.1 billion. This is equivalent to 5.4 per cent of the projected total gross domestic product (GDP) in 2027.

The influx of visitors is seen to go from strength to strength, driven in part by key initiatives and programs implemented by the UAE Government. One of these major initiatives is the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, which is under the prominent ‘Projects of the 50.’ Through its 25 initiatives and policies, this particular strategy aims to raise the tourism sector’s contribution to the GDP to AED450 billion, with an annual increase of AED27 billion. All these will result in a corresponding surge in demand for alternative accommodation options such as holiday homes.

The desire for private space is also influencing the popularity of holiday homes. Many travellers, especially families and larger groups, prefer the comfort and convenience of spacious accommodations that offer multiple bedrooms, living areas, and private amenities, including swimming pools or gardens. Holiday homes provide an ideal solution, ensuring a relaxing and exclusive environment for vacationers.

In the UAE, some of the popular prime locations of holiday homes with top-notch facilities include Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Area, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), City Walk, Blue Waters, Dubai Harbour Creek, Dubai Hills, and many more.

Holiday homes are also more cost-effective than hotel rooms, particularly for extended stays or group trips. For instance, they often come equipped with kitchen facilities, allowing guests to both save on dining expenses by preparing their meals while enjoying a totally private ambience with their loved ones.

Adding to their appeal is the convenience of having a fully furnished home away from home, complete with amenities and appliances – not just kitchen facilities – as well as greater flexibility that beats hotels’ typical fixed check-in and check-out times to tailor fit the itineraries of the holidaymakers.

Indeed, the popularity of holiday homes can be credited to a combination of factors. As the demand for unique and personalised travel experiences continues to soar, the holiday home market in the UAE is expected to expand and flourish in the years to come. As a result, the industry is only seen to play an important role in the country’s booming tourism.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).