Luxury hospitality pioneer Soneva is now accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrencies across its resorts in the Maldives and Thailand.

The payment channel is designed to make the transaction process easier and offer the utmost peace of mind so that guests can now confidently make secure international payments at Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva in Aqua in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand, said Soneva.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum can also be used for Soneva Villa Ownership, the first and only scheme that offers real estate to foreign buyers in the Maldives, with all appropriate controls and compliance in place.

Soneva has partnered with cryptocurrency payments solutions provider TripleA and payment platform provider Pomelo Pay to expand its payment options and remove barriers to luxury travel.

As a licensed cryptocurrency payments solutions provider, TripleA enables Soneva’s guests to make crypto payments without any risk of price volatility, offering instant confirmation, locked-in exchange rates, real-time conversions and no chargebacks. Used in conjunction with Pomelo Pay, a single frictionless payment platform, it facilitates cryptocurrency payments using secure QR code and payment link technology.

Bookings can be made directly with Soneva’s reservations department and payment links can be arranged securely, from anywhere in the world. While any payments made using Bitcoin or Ethereum are 100 per cent non-refundable, credits can apply in line with Soneva’s flexible pPayment and Cancellation Policy, which was introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic to help guests book their stay with confidence.

"At Soneva, we have always endeavoured to be a pioneer in the hospitality industry, hence accepting cryptocurrencies as a payment method is another example of enabling our international guests to easily make payments from anywhere in the world," says Bruce Bromley, Chief Financial Officer, and Deputy CEO of Soneva.

